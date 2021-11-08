Spendcoin (SPND) Market Cap Tops $76.08 Million

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 8th. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $76.08 million and $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spendcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Spendcoin has traded 44.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00052554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.19 or 0.00232478 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00004638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00097291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Spendcoin Coin Profile

Spendcoin is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Spendcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.