boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Receives GBX 447 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 447 ($5.84).

A number of equities analysts have commented on BOO shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of boohoo group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded shares of boohoo group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get boohoo group alerts:

BOO stock traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 190.40 ($2.49). 5,241,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,941,105. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 241.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 286.13. boohoo group has a 1 year low of GBX 177.81 ($2.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 378.90 ($4.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52.

In other boohoo group news, insider Brian Small acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £29,100 ($38,019.34).

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.