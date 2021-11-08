Cohu (COHU) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) recently:

11/1/2021 – Cohu was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

11/1/2021 – Cohu is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Cohu had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $61.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Cohu had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Cohu was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

COHU traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,992. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Cohu Inc alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $35,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Luis A. Muller acquired 3,200 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.22 per share, for a total transaction of $99,904.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,588 shares of company stock worth $293,350. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Cohu by 182.6% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cohu by 47.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cohu by 1,258.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.