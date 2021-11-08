HM Payson & Co. Raises Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,868 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 16,841 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $35,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in Facebook by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,269,729 shares of company stock valued at $799,768,624. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

FB stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $340.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,631,430. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $346.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $961.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

