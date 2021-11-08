MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Stock Price Down 2.8%

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)’s stock price dropped 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.12. Approximately 671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 802,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

MDXG has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $944.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 277.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

