Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) traded down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 5.49 and last traded at 5.57. 8,244 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 783,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.75.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company.

Spire Global Company Profile (NYSE:SPIR)

NavSight Holdings, Inc is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business that provides expertise and technology to U.S.

