Analysts Set Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Price Target at $504.10

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $504.10.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Humana from $513.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of HUM stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $452.77. 9,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,348. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. Humana has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $421.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.68.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana will post 20.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Humana by 7.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Humana by 2.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Humana by 11.7% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Humana during the first quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Humana by 5.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 222,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,157,000 after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

