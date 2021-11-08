Analysts Set E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Target Price at €11.80

Shares of E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €11.80 ($13.88).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EOAN shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($15.53) price target on E.On in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($13.24) price target on E.On in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on E.On in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.10 ($14.24) price target on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of FRA EOAN traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €11.06 ($13.02). 7,496,330 shares of the stock traded hands. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €10.52.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

