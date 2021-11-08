Analysts Set Kering SA (EPA:KER) Target Price at €786.00

Shares of Kering SA (EPA:KER) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €786.00 ($924.71).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €681.00 ($801.18) target price on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) target price on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €830.00 ($976.47) target price on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €775.00 ($911.76) price target on Kering in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($976.47) price target on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Kering stock traded up €10.90 ($12.82) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €659.90 ($776.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($491.06). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €650.07 and a 200-day moving average price of €699.80.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

