Waycross Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Waycross Partners LLC lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 2.3% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $56,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $247.04. 69,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,827. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.30. The company has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.13.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

