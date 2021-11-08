EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives $6.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NYSE ENLC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,869. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

