Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Cut by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 3,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $543,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $621.60. The company had a trading volume of 13,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $244.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $588.75 and a 200 day moving average of $530.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $643.52.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

