Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Down 7.4%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s stock price fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.48. 59,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,468,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KOS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.40 to $3.95 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 3.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $384.12 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 16.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 476,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 65,669 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 226.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,637,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,474 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 17.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 3,676.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

