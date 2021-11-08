United States Steel (NYSE:X) Trading Up 7.7%

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)’s stock price was up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.35 and last traded at $28.18. Approximately 375,178 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 22,108,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on X shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.78.

Get United States Steel alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.71.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. The company’s revenue was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.86%.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 198.7% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 270.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 50.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.