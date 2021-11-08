The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Trading 22.3% Higher

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) shares traded up 22.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.50 and last traded at $83.82. 158,159 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,147,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.55.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Vertical Research lowered The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.51.
The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.19.
In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $706,524.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,946 in the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.
The Trade Desk Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTD)
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
Featured Story: Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.