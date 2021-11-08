The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Trading 22.3% Higher

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) shares traded up 22.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.50 and last traded at $83.82. 158,159 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,147,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Vertical Research lowered The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.51.

The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.19.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $706,524.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,946 in the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

