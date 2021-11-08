Ravencoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.35 Billion (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $1.35 billion and $82.24 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00081163 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00052363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 10,043,235,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

