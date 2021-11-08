DerivaDAO One Day Volume Reaches $524,719.00 (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $152.31 million and $524,719.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $5.84 or 0.00008846 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00081163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00084055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.05 or 0.00097082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,840.60 or 0.99792042 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,753.70 or 0.07205000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00021037 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DDXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.