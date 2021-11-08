Proton (XPR) Trading Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 8th. During the last week, Proton has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $260.61 million and $16.85 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00052363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.22 or 0.00232235 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00097159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Proton

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,274,846,437 coins and its circulating supply is 8,412,523,067 coins. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

