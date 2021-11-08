Kimelman & Baird LLC Purchases New Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,171 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $26,396,000. The Walt Disney accounts for 2.4% of Kimelman & Baird LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.40. 249,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,437,196. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.92, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $134.10 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.73.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

