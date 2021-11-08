Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Hits New 12-Month High at $116.97

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $116.97 and last traded at $116.80, with a volume of 9268 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.79.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.70 and a 200-day moving average of $86.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.57.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,645,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,938,439,000 after purchasing an additional 357,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,302,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,061,212,000 after acquiring an additional 397,748 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $784,588,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,329,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $969,798,000 after acquiring an additional 62,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 625,959 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.