Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,114 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,946 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,114 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 1.3% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in CVS Health by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 699,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,372,000 after buying an additional 122,804 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 40,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lifted their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.26.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $93.90. The stock had a trading volume of 61,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,263,746. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.43. The company has a market cap of $123.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $65.18 and a one year high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

