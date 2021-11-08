Waddell & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 1,874 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,874 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 106.4% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 29,898 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 361,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $79,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 79.8% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 53.8% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 50,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 237.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.75.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNP traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $237.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,063. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $189.04 and a 12 month high of $243.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $152.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.