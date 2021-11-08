Weld Capital Management LLC Has $649,000 Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Weld Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 31.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after buying an additional 8,599,663 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fiserv by 793.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Fiserv by 29.3% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,549,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,146,700. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.26. 16,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,393,718. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $94.39 and a one year high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

