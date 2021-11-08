Weld Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,703 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,703 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 718.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $468,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $36,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,989 shares of company stock worth $26,336,586. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPE. Barclays lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.72.

EXPE traded up $8.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $191.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,502. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.60 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

