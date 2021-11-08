Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Reduced by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 36.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,072,840,000 after acquiring an additional 118,821 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after acquiring an additional 145,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,317,675,000 after acquiring an additional 119,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,737,726,000 after acquiring an additional 33,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

GOOGL opened at $2,987.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,829.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2,613.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,006.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.