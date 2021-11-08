Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $56.28 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $56,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $2,992.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,829.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,613.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $3,006.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.