Retirement Group LLC Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Retirement Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 79.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.7% of Retirement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $2,415,000. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.32. The company had a trading volume of 184,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,354,704. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.76. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

