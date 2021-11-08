HM Payson & Co. Boosts Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned 0.13% of Cummins worth $46,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Cummins by 47.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Cummins by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 22,473.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMI stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $238.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,606. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $216.41 and a one year high of $277.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

