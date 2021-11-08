Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Acquired by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,384,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,507,000 after acquiring an additional 992,149 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,145,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,873,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,844,000 after acquiring an additional 100,001 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,175,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,979,000 after acquiring an additional 28,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,425,000 after acquiring an additional 37,272 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SGOL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,645. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.