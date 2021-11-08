Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JCI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.19.

Shares of JCI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.72. The stock had a trading volume of 37,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $76.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.74.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 75.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

