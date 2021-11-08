iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Acquired by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 30,380 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 773,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,558,000 after purchasing an additional 269,072 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 46,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,703 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 322.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period.

Shares of VLUE traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,007 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.54. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.