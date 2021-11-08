Retirement Group LLC Purchases 1,172 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 105.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456,799 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181,640 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,277 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517,357 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,104 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.66. 48,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,643,301. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.