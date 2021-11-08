eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.130-$-0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $535 million-$575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $690.74 million.eHealth also updated its FY21 guidance to ($1.13) – (0.43) EPS.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.60.
EHTH traded down $9.01 on Monday, reaching $31.39. The company had a trading volume of 95,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,090. eHealth has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $93.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $52.58. The company has a market capitalization of $821.98 million, a P/E ratio of 40.17 and a beta of -0.19.
About eHealth
eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.
