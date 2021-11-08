eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.130-$-0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $535 million-$575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $690.74 million.eHealth also updated its FY21 guidance to ($1.13) – (0.43) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.60.

Get eHealth alerts:

EHTH traded down $9.01 on Monday, reaching $31.39. The company had a trading volume of 95,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,090. eHealth has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $93.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $52.58. The company has a market capitalization of $821.98 million, a P/E ratio of 40.17 and a beta of -0.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in eHealth stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 113.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.92% of eHealth worth $14,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.