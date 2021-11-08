Memetic / PepeCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,026.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0529 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $2,026.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.93 or 0.00312606 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00014383 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004341 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 55.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

