Dev Protocol (DEV) Price Hits $3.02 on Top Exchanges

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $3.38 million and $111,546.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.02 or 0.00004566 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011500 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $339.99 or 0.00513627 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

