Analysts Anticipate Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hyliion’s earnings. Hyliion posted earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyliion will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.00) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hyliion.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06.

HYLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $2,493,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $1,682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,348,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Hyliion by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Hyliion by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Hyliion by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Hyliion by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Hyliion by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

HYLN stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.77. 48,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,536,891. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.70. Hyliion has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

