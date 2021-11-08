Winning Points Advisors LLC Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Winning Points Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 29,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $2,692,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,903 shares of company stock valued at $24,071,708. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $80.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $203.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 51.26%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. Barclays upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.16.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.