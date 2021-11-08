Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock Position Raised by XN Exponent Advisors LLC

XN Exponent Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,672,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,500 shares during the period. Pinterest comprises about 6.2% of XN Exponent Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. XN Exponent Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Pinterest worth $132,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 45,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 834,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,913,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,957,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,435,000 after purchasing an additional 398,459 shares in the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 826,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,270,000 after purchasing an additional 26,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.76.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $3,629,122.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,501 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $5,888,171.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 719,147 shares of company stock worth $39,289,056 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $46.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 220.10 and a beta of 1.11. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.37.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

