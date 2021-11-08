Zacks Investment Management Purchases 25,052 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,224 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,052 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $25,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.91.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $614.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $568.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.62. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.72 and a 1 year high of $631.56. The company has a market capitalization of $168.08 billion, a PE ratio of 82.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

