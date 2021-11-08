Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Zacks Investment Research

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) had its target price cut by Zacks Investment Research to $110.00 in a research report issued on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DIOD. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of DIOD traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.50. 4,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,237. Diodes has a 1-year low of $61.58 and a 1-year high of $109.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.55 and a 200 day moving average of $84.24.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Diodes will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $5,172,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jin Zhao sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total value of $113,529.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,424.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,709 shares of company stock worth $13,331,608 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 52,849 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Diodes by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Diodes by 858.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 36,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 32,620 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at $1,568,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Diodes by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 575,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,981,000 after purchasing an additional 32,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

