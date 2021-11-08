HM Payson & Co. Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.7% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. HM Payson & Co. owned 0.05% of Amgen worth $70,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.81.

AMGN traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $212.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,902. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.47 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $119.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.