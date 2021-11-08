Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Purchases 1,161 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $67,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $243.15. The stock had a trading volume of 40,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,463. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $179.09 and a 12 month high of $243.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.23.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

