Winning Points Advisors LLC Sells 3,377 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Winning Points Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.5% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 104.5% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $65.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average of $59.40.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.