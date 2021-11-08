Zacks Investment Management Purchases 4,366 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 441,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $54,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 56.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $122.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $108.60 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 88.11%.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,380,380 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

