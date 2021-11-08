The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) is Waycross Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Waycross Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 3.7% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $5.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $412.90. The stock had a trading volume of 37,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,452. The company has a market cap of $138.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $400.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.87. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.37 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

