Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Canopy Growth stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.41. The stock had a trading volume of 386,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,207. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.00. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Canopy Growth stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen lowered Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.69 to $12.85 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.30.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

