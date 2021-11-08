Brokerages Set SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target at $36.38

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of SI-BONE stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $24.07. 15,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.83 million, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87. SI-BONE has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $37.21.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $69,236.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $47,267.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,300 shares of company stock worth $380,253. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at $27,408,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the first quarter worth $25,828,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 8,814.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after purchasing an additional 644,712 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 198.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 685,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 456,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the second quarter worth $9,544,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

