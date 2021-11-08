SnowSwap (SNOW) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.75 Million

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 62.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. During the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded up 73.9% against the US dollar. SnowSwap has a market cap of $5.23 million and $1.75 million worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for $15.59 or 0.00023551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

