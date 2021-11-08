VestChain (VEST) Market Cap Hits $7.83 Million

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded up 27.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. During the last seven days, VestChain has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar. VestChain has a market cap of $7.83 million and $4.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VestChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00052029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.73 or 0.00232243 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00097187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

VestChain Coin Profile

VestChain is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 coins. The Reddit community for VestChain is https://reddit.com/r/vestchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . VestChain’s official website is vestchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

Buying and Selling VestChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VestChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VestChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

