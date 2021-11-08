StrongHands Trading Up 35.6% This Week (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded up 35.6% against the dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $575,592.48 and $1,069.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About StrongHands

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,822,902,197 coins and its circulating supply is 17,409,707,843 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

